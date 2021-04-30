Left Menu

U.S. SEC probes VW 'Voltswagen' marketing stunt -source

Spiegel first reported the inquiry and the SEC's request for information about the issue made in early April and quoted VW as confirming the investigation. Volkswagen declined to comment on the matter to Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 13:36 IST
U.S. SEC probes VW 'Voltswagen' marketing stunt -source

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an inquiry into the U.S. unit of Volkswagen's AG over a marketing stunt in which it falsely said it was changing its name in the United States to "Voltswagen," a person briefed on the matter confirmed. Spiegel first reported the inquiry and the SEC's request for information about the issue made in early April and quoted VW as confirming the investigation.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the matter to Reuters. The SEC did not respond to a request for comment. The company in March apologized after a false statement it issued about a phony name change was widely slammed on social media.

The stunt, which came just ahead of April Fool’s Day on the first of the month, when companies often release prank statements, was meant to call attention to its electric vehicle efforts, the carmaker said. The initial statement outlining the name change, posted on its website and accompanied by tweets, was reported by Reuters and other outlets globally and included a detailed description of its purported rebranding efforts and new logos.

At least one analyst wrote a research note praising the name change. VW’s preferred shares, common shares and ADRs rose on the day of the phony name announcement. Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh told Reuters in an April 1 interview that the phony name announcement was a "gag" and an attempt to "have some humor and "to celebrate our profound focus on electrification."

Volkswagen in 2015 admitted to using illegal software to rig diesel engine tests in the United States, sparking Germany’s biggest corporate crisis and costing the carmaker more than 32 billion euros in fines, refits and legal costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Famine looms in southern Madagascar, U.N.'s food agency says

Famine looms in southern Madagascar, where children are starving after drought and sandstorms ruined harvests, the U.N.s World Food Programme WFP said on Friday.Amer Daoudi, senior director of WFP operations globally, speaking from Antanana...

Maha vaccination count goes up by 34,000 amid vaccine shortage

The COVID-19 vaccination count in Maharashtra increased by 34,000 amid the current shortage of vaccine doses, an official said on Friday.As compared to 2,37,700 people who were inoculated on Wednesday, a total of 2,72,176 beneficiaries were...

COVID-19: Tata Group to provide oxygen concentrator to Madhya Pradesh

The Tata group has extended its help to Madhya Pradesh amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and it will be providing an oxygen concentrator to the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed the news on Twitter on...

Govt sets record 104.3 mn ton rice production target for 2021-22 kharif season

The government on Friday set a record rice production target of 104.3 million tonnes for the Kharif season of 2021-22 crop year July-June.Rice is the main crop grown in the Kharif season, sowing of which begins with the onset of southwest m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021