Samsung's new PMICs for DDR5 modules can operate at up to 91 pct power efficiency

Samsung's new DDR5 DIMM PMIC solutions are equipped with a high-efficiency hybrid gate driver and a proprietary control design for improved performance efficiency and load-transient responses. Samsung says this scheme allows the DC voltage to step down from high to low with a fast transient response to changes in the output load current and adapts the conversion accordingly to efficiently regulate its output voltage at near-constant levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-05-2021 08:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 08:09 IST
The new PMICs are integrated into the memory module as compared to the previous generations which placed the PMIC on the motherboard, resulting in increased compatibility and signal integrity while providing a more reliable and sustained performance. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung on Tuesday announced three new enterprise power management ICs (PMICs) for the DDR5 dual in-line memory module (DIMM). The new S2FPD01, S2FPD02 and S2FPC01 PMICs are claimed to deliver improved performance efficiency and power-saving benefits for memory-intensive tasks.

The control scheme has both pulse width and pulse frequency modulation methods which prevent delays and malfunctions when switching modes.

Samsung' new S2FPD01 PMIC is designed for modules with low density while the S2FPD02 solution is for higher density modules and both can operate at up to 91% power efficiency with a high-efficiency hybrid gate driver.

The S2FPD01 and S2FPD02 PMIC solutions deliver the optimal performance required for today's data center and enterprise servers running heavy analytics, machine and deep learning, and other various computing tasks in real-time.

On the other hand, the S2FPC01 PMIC, which is based on a 90nm process node, offers a more agile performance in a smaller package. The solution is tailored for use in desktop or laptop PCs.

Samsung's new DDR5 DIMM PMICs are currently being sampled to customers.

Commenting on this development, Harry Cho, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics, said, "with enhanced power efficiency and low output ripple voltage, the new PMICs S2FPD01, S2FPD02 and S2FPC01 allow data centres, enterprise servers and PC applications to take full advantage of their DDR5 performance for highly demanding, memory-intensive tasks."

