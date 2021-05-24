Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus on Monday announced the release of a new software update for the ROG Phone 3 (ZS661KS). The OTA update bumps up the phone's firmware version to 17.0823.2104.147 and brings along the April 2021 Android security patch.

The latest software update enables VoLTE/VoWIFI on MTS in Russia and fixes a couple of issues including the one that led to the occasional crash of the Launcher. Here's the complete changelog for the Asus ROG Phone 3 May update:

Enabled VoLTE/VoWIFI on MTS (Russia).

Updated to April 2021 Android security patch

Fixed occasional Launcher keeps crashing

Fixed the issue where the screen cannot be output through HDMI to ASUS MG279Q monitor

Updated APN list

In a post on the Asus ZenTalk community, the company said that the OTA is rolling out in batches, therefore it may take some days for every user to receive the FOTA notice. To check if the new firmware is available for your device, go to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 boasts a 6.59-inch HDR 10+ AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS3.1 storage.

For video shooting and photography, the phone houses a 64MP Sony IMX686 main wide-angle camera, a 13 MP ultrawide secondary camera, and a 5MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 24MP camera on the front.

The ROG Phone 3 is backed by a 6000mAh battery and features ultrasonic AirTriggers 3 with Dual Partition functionality and motion sensor-based touch input for a console-like gaming experience. The device comes with dual front-firing 7-magnet stereo loudspeakers and supports side charging to let you charge the device when gaming in landscape mode.