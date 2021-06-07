Flipkart introduces new, safe QR-based pay-on-delivery facility: Here's how to use it

Left Menu

To use the new QR-code-based pay-on-delivery facility, Flipkart consumers just need to scan the QR code attached to their purchase and then make a digital payment for their order via any UPI app at the time of the product delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:29 IST
Flipkart's QR-code-based feature is expected to further accelerate the adoption of UPI-based payments. Image Credit: ANI
Flipkart has introduced a new QR-code-based payment facility for shoppers across the country. Available for all its pay-on-delivery shipments, the new contactless payment facility will be a safe option for consumers who earlier opted for cash on delivery (COD), the homegrown e-commerce marketplace said on Monday.

To use the new QR-code-based pay-on-delivery facility, Flipkart consumers just need to scan the QR code attached to their purchase and then make a digital payment for their order via any UPI app at the time of the product delivery.

The new payment facility will help ensure greater safety for consumers by eliminating direct physical contact whilst reinforcing consumer trust in digital transactions, thus contributing to an overall increase in the adoption of digital commerce.

According to the NPCI data, the COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the adoption of UPI payments, with 2.64 billion transactions recorded in April 2021. Flipkart's QR-code-based feature is expected to further accelerate the adoption of UPI-based payments.

Commenting on this development, Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head - Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart, said, "As the lines between e-commerce marketplace and fintech continue to converge, it becomes imperative to solve for customers' evolving needs and attitudes. With "pay-on-delivery" technology, we want to ensure that customers have peace of mind with their payments and at the same time can shop within the safety of their homes."

