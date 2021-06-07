Blackstone to buy QTS Realty Trust for $6.7 bln - WSJ
Investment firm Blackstone Group Inc will buy data center operator QTS Realty Trust Inc for about $6.7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Blackstone and QTS did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
