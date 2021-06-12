Samsung India launches 'Shop by Appointment' service to ensure consumer safety

Samsung on Saturday announced the launch of a new 'Shop by Appointment' service that allows consumers in India to book an online shopping appointment via WhatsApp for a safe and hassle-free experience at their nearest Samsung Exclusive Store.

The new consumer initiative is part of the "We Care for You' program to ensure the safety, health and convenience of consumers looking to buy Samsung products.

You can book an online appointment to shop at your nearest Samsung Exclusive Stores via the 'Shop by Appointment' portal. Once the appointment is confirmed, you can visit the store as per the appointment slot for one-on-one interaction with the store executive. Samsung Exclusive Stores follow all safety guidelines including daily disinfection of the store, sanitization of devices, temperature check of staff and consumers and more.

You can WhatsApp 'Book' on the number 9870-494949 and follow simple steps to book an appointment at Samsung Smart Cafe. You can also book a home demo or home delivery service and experience Galaxy devices from the comfort of your homes.

"At Samsung, consumer safety and health remain our top priority. That's why we launched the "We Care for You" program, which focuses on offering consumers best-in-class products and services with a worry-free and safe shopping experience. The newly-launched "Shop by Appointment" service allows consumers to book a personal shopping appointment at their nearest Samsung Exclusive Store," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.