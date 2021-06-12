Left Menu

Samsung India launches 'Shop by Appointment' service to ensure consumer safety

The new consumer initiative is part of the "We Care for You’ program to ensure the safety, health and convenience of consumers looking to buy Samsung products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 15:13 IST
Samsung India launches 'Shop by Appointment' service to ensure consumer safety
You can book an online appointment to shop at your nearest Samsung Exclusive Stores via the 'Shop by Appointment' portal. Image Credit: Samsung
  • Country:
  • India

Samsung on Saturday announced the launch of a new 'Shop by Appointment' service that allows consumers in India to book an online shopping appointment via WhatsApp for a safe and hassle-free experience at their nearest Samsung Exclusive Store.

The new consumer initiative is part of the "We Care for You' program to ensure the safety, health and convenience of consumers looking to buy Samsung products.

You can book an online appointment to shop at your nearest Samsung Exclusive Stores via the 'Shop by Appointment' portal. Once the appointment is confirmed, you can visit the store as per the appointment slot for one-on-one interaction with the store executive. Samsung Exclusive Stores follow all safety guidelines including daily disinfection of the store, sanitization of devices, temperature check of staff and consumers and more.

You can WhatsApp 'Book' on the number 9870-494949 and follow simple steps to book an appointment at Samsung Smart Cafe. You can also book a home demo or home delivery service and experience Galaxy devices from the comfort of your homes.

"At Samsung, consumer safety and health remain our top priority. That's why we launched the "We Care for You" program, which focuses on offering consumers best-in-class products and services with a worry-free and safe shopping experience. The newly-launched "Shop by Appointment" service allows consumers to book a personal shopping appointment at their nearest Samsung Exclusive Store," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021