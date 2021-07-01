Left Menu

OneWeb launches satellites to roll out northern internet service

OneWeb, which has more than 200 satellites in orbit as part of push to provide a global internet service, said the launch from Russia's Far East would allow it to offer connectivity everywhere north of 50 degrees latitude. It listed the United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, Iceland, continental U.S., the Arctic Seas and Canada as areas that should be offered full connectivity.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:58 IST
OneWeb launches satellites to roll out northern internet service
  • Country:
  • Russia

Britain-based tech company OneWeb sent 36 satellites into orbit on Thursday, a landmark launch it said would pave the way for it to begin rolling out a commercial internet service in swathes of the northern hemisphere this year. OneWeb, which has more than 200 satellites in orbit as part of push to provide a global internet service, said the launch from Russia's Far East would allow it to offer connectivity everywhere north of 50 degrees latitude.

It listed the United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, Iceland, continental U.S., the Arctic Seas and Canada as areas that should be offered full connectivity. A commercial service should be rolled out by the end of 2021 with a global service following next year, it said. Service demonstrations will begin in several key locations this summer, including in Alaska and Canada, it said.

The satellites were blasted into orbit by a Soyuz rocket from Russia's Vostochny cosmodrome. The rocket bore the message "Hello North Pole" on it, OneWeb said. The remote energy-rich Arctic region, which has poor communications infrastructure, has taken on greater significance for world powers as ice has melted due to climate change.

OneWeb resumed satellite launches in December after emerging from bankruptcy protection with $1 billion in equity investment from a consortium of the British government and India's Bharti Enterprises. It has also received investment from Japan's Softbank and Eutelsat Communications, and further financing from Bharti. OneWeb said on Tuesday it was fully-funded and had secured $2.4 billion in total.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021