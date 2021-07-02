Left Menu

Army inducts 12 short span bridging systems designed by DRDO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 22:07 IST
Army inducts 12 short span bridging systems designed by DRDO
  • Country:
  • India

The Army on Friday inducted 12 short span bridging systems designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, an official statement said.

The systems called ‘SSBS-10 m’ play a crucial role in bridging the gaps of up to 9.5 metre length and 4 metre width to ensure faster movement of troops, the defence ministry's statement said.

The 12 systems were inducted by Army Chief Gen M M Naravane during a ceremony held at Cariappa Parade Ground here.

L&T is the company that has manufactured these systems in association with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army and the industry on the successful development and induction of the systems, the statement added.

He said the induction will give a boost to the fast-growing Indian defence industrial ecosystem and help the industry to contribute towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

PTI DSP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021