MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Poco X3 Pro users in India

The Poco X3 Pro units in India have reportedly started receiving the MIUI 12.5 stable update (via tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter). Based on Android 11, the latest update comes with version MIUI 12.5.3.0.RJUINXM and weighs around 830MB in size.

The MIUI 12.5 is claimed to be a lighter and faster operating system as it reduces CPU usage by 22 percent and power consumption by 15 percent. It brings privacy and security upgrades as well as animation, haptics, system optimizations and various other new features.

The new OTA also brings along the June 2021 Android security patch and also fixes several issues in the status bar and the notification shade.

Image Credit: Twitter (@MohammadHaish)

Poco X3 Pro: Specs and features

Launched earlier this year, the Poco X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio port at the bottom.

Under the hood, the phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is expandable up to 1TB. It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Speaking about the cameras, there is a quad-camera setup at the back which includes a 48MP main shooter, followed by an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 20MP selfie snapper.