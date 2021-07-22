Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage
Websites of several airlines, banks and technology companies including Amazon's AWS, Delta Air Lines and American Express were facing outages, according to DownDetector.
Websites were not loading and displaying domain name system (DNS) service errors. Reuters could not immediately verify the issue affecting the sites.
