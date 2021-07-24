Olympics-Archery-South Korea wins gold in mixed team
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 13:33 IST
- Country:
- Japan
South Korea won the gold medal in the archery mixed team event on Saturday, bringing the country's its first gold at the Tokyo Olympics.
Netherlands took silver and Mexico claimed bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- Tokyo Olympics
- Netherlands
- Mexico
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korean toilet turns excrement into power and digital currency
South Korea's SeAH Steel intensively invests in UK offshore wind power, secured 100 pc stake of subsidiary
Odd News Roundup: South Korean toilet turns excrement into power and digital currency; Bubble man' roams San Francisco streets, bringing joy and more
South Korea's container squeeze throws exporters into costly gridlock
Odd News Roundup: South Korean toilet turns excrement into power and digital currency; World record as tightrope walkers cross Swedish Arctic valley 600m up