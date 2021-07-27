Chaumet jewellery store near Champs-Elysee in Paris hit by armed robbery
A Chaumet jewellery store close to the Champs-Elysee avenue in central Paris was targeted by an armed robbery on Tuesday, the Paris prosecutors' office said, with almost 2 million euros worth of goods stolen, according to reports.
Le Parisien newspaper said an armed robber arrived at the store on a scooter.
