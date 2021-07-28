Left Menu

China's Q2 smartphone shipments down 11% - IDC data

Smartphone shipments in China were down 11% in the second quarter, mainly due to a decline in Huawei's business in the aftermath of U.S. sanctions on the Chinese company, data from research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 08:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 08:12 IST
China's Q2 smartphone shipments down 11% - IDC data

Smartphone shipments in China were down 11% in the second quarter, mainly due to a decline in Huawei's business in the aftermath of U.S. sanctions on the Chinese company, data from research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed. Budget phone maker Honor, which was spun off from parent Huawei in the wake of sanctions last year, entered the top 5 in the country for the first time, but shipments were down about 46% for the brand, IDC said.

In total, 78.1 million units were shipped in China in the second quarter, IDC added. Vivo was the top brand favoured by Chinese buyers with a 23.8% market share, followed by Oppo, Xiaomi Corp, and Apple Inc, according to the data.

IDC said the top four had significant year-on-year growth, but could not make up for the sharp decline of others including Huawei, which was once China's leading smartphone brand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
3
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India
4
Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021