China will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2 - central bank

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-07-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 11:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • China

China will maintain a prudent, flexible and "reasonable" monetary policy in the second half of the year, its central bank said on Saturday, emphasising stability.

The bank also called for rectifying virtual platform companies and to maintain a high level of pressure on such firms to meet regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

