China will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2 - central bank

China will maintain a prudent, flexible and "reasonable" monetary policy in the second half of the year, its central bank said on Saturday, emphasising stability.

The bank also called for rectifying virtual platform companies and to maintain a high level of pressure on such firms to meet regulations.

