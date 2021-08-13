Left Menu

Norway ends some COVID restrictions, keeps others

Norway's government will end some restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Friday, but stopped short of announcing a full reopening of the economy. "We will open up where we can, and hold back where we must," Health Minister Bent Hoeie told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 16:14 IST
Norway ends some COVID restrictions, keeps others
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's government will end some restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Friday but stopped short of announcing a full reopening of the economy.

"We will open up where we can, and hold back where we must," Health Minister Bent Hoeie told a news conference. The government in April launched a four-step plan to gradually remove most pandemic restrictions and had completed the first three of those steps by mid-June.

It had been set to introduce the fourth step in its reopening plan last month, but twice postponed the decision because of concerns about the Delta coronavirus variant. While some measures will now be relaxed, allowing universities to proceed with in-person teaching for instance, other restrictions will remain until early September, Hoeie said.

Measures that will be kept in place to halt the spread of COVID-19 include bars and restaurants being limited to table service, limits of 20 people on gatherings in private homes, and restrictions on adult recreational sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021