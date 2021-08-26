Brazil gives go ahead to 5G auction after auditor's OK

Brazil has given the go-ahead to a 5G telecoms auction after the federal audit court the TCU fully signed off on the sale, the country's Communication Minister Fabio Faria said in a Tweet on Wednesday.

The auction is scheduled to take place in October at the latest, and is expected to raise about 45 billion reais ($8.63 billion).

($1 = 5.2117 reais)

