Ukraine's Path to Reconstruction: Collaborative Talks with the U.S.

In a bid to foster Ukraine's reconstruction, the nation has initiated a fresh round of talks with its ally, the United States. Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko revealed the development on social media.

The talks were graced by prominent figures like Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and top executives from significant financial institutions like the World Bank and BlackRock.

A working group has been established to chart a strategic action plan, aiming to streamline Ukraine's rebuilding efforts in the coming times.

(With inputs from agencies.)