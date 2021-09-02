Facebook rolls out Fantasy Games for iOS and Android users in US and Canada

Fantasy Games are now available to play on the Facebook app for iOS and Android in the US and Canada. Facebook app users can discover Fantasy Games from the bookmark menu and in News Feed through notifications.

Pick & Play Sports, a daily sports prediction game, is the first fantasy game Facebook has launched in partnership with Whistle Sports. Nw games with TV shows like CBS's Survivor and ABC's The Bachelorette, sports leagues like Major League Baseball and LaLiga Santander and premier digital publishers like BuzzFeed will also be introduced this fall, the social networking giant said on Wednesday.

Here's a sneak peek into the upcoming fantasy games:

Fantasy Survivor: Players will select a set of Castaways to be on their Fantasy Survivor team and answer a series of questions about the upcoming episode.

Players will select a set of Castaways to be on their Fantasy Survivor team and answer a series of questions about the upcoming episode. MLB Home Run Picks : Players can pick the teams that they think will hit the most home runs during that day's action

: Players can pick the teams that they think will hit the most home runs during that day's action Fantasy: The Bachelorette: Players will select a group from the men vying for Michelle Young's heart to be on their Fantasy: The Bachelorette" team and answer a series of questions about the upcoming episode.

Players will select a group from the men vying for Michelle Young's heart to be on their Fantasy: The Bachelorette" team and answer a series of questions about the upcoming episode. LaLiga Winning Streak: Players will predict a single team that will win on that day and will try to build the longest streak possible of correct predictions.

Facebook Fantasy Games, as the company describes, bring the social fun of traditional fantasy sports to simpler, easy-to-play formats for people new to prediction games, while still engaging enough for more seasoned players.

In addition to a public leaderboard, players will be able to create their own public or private fantasy leagues and compete against friends and other fans. Fantasy Leagues will also allow members to compare scores to others in the league and provide a place for members to share picks, reactions and comments.