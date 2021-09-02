Samsung unveils industry’s first 200MP image sensor

Samsung today unveiled the ISOCELL HP1, the industry's first mobile image sensor to support 200MP, alongside the ISOCELL GN5, the industry's first 1.0μm image sensor to integrate Dual Pixel Pro technology that boosts autofocusing capabilities.

The ISOCELL HP1 image sensor is based on Samsung's most advanced 0.64μm-sized pixels and features an all-new ChameleonCell technology, a pixel-binning technology that uses a 2x2, 4x4 or full pixel layout depending on the environment. In a low-lit environment, it transforms into a 12.5MP image sensor with large 2.56μm pixels while in bright outdoor environments, HP1 utilizes the 200-million 0.64μm pixels can capture ultra-high-definition photography on mobile devices.

According to Samsung, the ISOCELL HP1 image sensor can capture 8K videos at 30 fps with minimum loss in the field of view (FOV). It merges four neighbouring pixels to bring the resolution down to 50MP or 8,192 x 6,144 to capture 8K (7,680 x 4,320) videos.

As for the ISOCELL GN5, the image sensor integrates Dual Pixel Pro technology places two photodiodes, the smallest in the industry, within each 1.0μm pixel of the sensor either horizontally or vertically to recognize pattern changes in all directions. With one million phase-detecting multi-directional photodiodes covering all areas of the sensor, GN5 enables sharper images in either bright or low-lit environments.

GN5 also utilizes Samsung's proprietary Front Deep Trench Isolation (FDTI) technology that creates a partial insulator within each pixel, optimizing both autofocusing performance and picture quality. FDTI enables each photodiode to absorb and hold more light information, resulting in improved full-well capacity (FWC) of photodiodes and reduced crosstalk within the pixel.