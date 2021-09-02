Vodafone and Ericsson reduce network energy consumption by half in 5G trial

Ericsson and Vodafone today announced that they have completed the first deployment of a new energy-efficient 5G radio, claiming that it has reduced the latter's daily network energy consumption by half. The solution has been deployed on the roof of the Speechmark, Vodafone UK's central London office.

In a press release on Thursday, Ericsson said that the controlled deployment of its antenna-integrated radio solution, AIR 3227, saw Vodafone's daily network energy consumption decrease by an average of 43% compared to previous generations of radio technology, and as much as 55% at off-peak times.

Commenting on this achievement, Bjorn Odenhammar, Chief Technology Officer, Networks and Managed Services, Ericsson UK and Ireland, said, "Building on the success of an award-winning 5G network in London, it is another fantastic achievement for Vodafone and Ericsson to reduce network energy consumption by a daily average of 43 percent. Sustainability is central to Ericsson's purpose and our new radio will help Vodafone to reduce network energy consumption, simplify network rollout and efficiently manage the expected growth in data traffic of both current and future 5G networks."

The more compact design and improved energy management features of Ericsson's new radio will help Vodafone optimize the overall site footprint, making 5G rollout and 4G upgrades faster and easier. By April 2022, 1500 of the new radios will now be deployed across Vodafone's network which will help reduce the operator's forecasted energy consumption of its future 5G network, supporting a sustainable and responsible rollout of the next-generation wireless networks.

Earlier this year, Ericsson announced its partnership with Vodafone UK to speed up network planning and site upgrades through the trialled use of drones and Lidar-based 3D technology. The technology could also help reduce the carbon footprint of each site due to the reduced number of visitors and the weight of equipment needed for visits.