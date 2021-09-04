Realme X gets realme UI 2.0 update based on Android 11

The Realme X is receiving the realme UI 2.0 update based on Android 11. The firmware version of the update is RMX1901EX_11.F.03 and it brings along the usual Android 11 features such as three new dark modes, weather animations and more powerful SOS functions, to name a few.

Announcing the update, Realme said it is rolling out in stages and a broader rollout will happen in a few days if no critical bugs are found. Below is the complete changelog: