Realme X gets realme UI 2.0 update based on Android 11
The firmware version of the update is RMX1901EX_11.F.03 and it brings along the usual Android 11 features such as three new dark modes, weather animations and more powerful SOS functions, to name a few.
- Country:
- India
The Realme X is receiving the realme UI 2.0 update based on Android 11. The firmware version of the update is RMX1901EX_11.F.03 and it brings along the usual Android 11 features such as three new dark modes, weather animations and more powerful SOS functions, to name a few.
Announcing the update, Realme said it is rolling out in stages and a broader rollout will happen in a few days if no critical bugs are found. Below is the complete changelog:
Personalisations
Personalise the user interface to make it your own
- You can now create your own wallpaper by picking colours from your photos.
- Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.
- Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode, and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.
High Efficiency
- You can now drag text, images or files out of a floating window or from one app to another app in Split-screen mode.
- Optimised the editing page of Smart Sidebar: Two tabs are displayed and the order of items can be customised.
System
- Added "Tone tunes": Consecutive notification tones will be linked to form a single melody.
- Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.
- Optimised vibration effects for text input and gameplay.
- Optimised "Auto brightness".
Launcher
- You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.
- Added filters for "Drawer mode": You can now filter apps by name, install time or usage frequency to find an app more quickly.
Security and Privacy
- You can now turn "App lock" on or off in Quick Settings.
- Added "Low battery message": When your phone battery is lower than 15%, you can quickly send a message to share your location with specified contacts.
- More powerful SOS functions Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked.
- Optimised "Permission manager": You can now choose "Allow only once" for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.
Games
- Added Immersive mode which reduces disturbances while gaming so you can stay focused.
- You can change the Game Assistant call-up method.
Communications
- You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.
Photos
- Optimised the photo editing feature with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters.
HeyTap Cloud
- You can back up your photos, documents, system settings, WeChat data and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.
- You can select the types of data to be backed up or restored.
Camera
- Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.
- Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.
realme Lab
- Added Sleep Capsule for you to restrict your phone use for better rest and sleep.
Accessibility
- Added "Sound amplifier": You can amplify faint sounds and soften loud sounds when wearing earphones.
- READ MORE ON:
- Realme X
- Realme X realme UI 2.0
- Android 11