Left Menu

No plan in terms of supporting emulator version for BGMI: Krafton

Krafton said that it will continue to improve the optimization of its game, adding that it is also looking out for various other ways to communicate more with BGMI fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 21:43 IST
No plan in terms of supporting emulator version for BGMI: Krafton
  • Country:
  • India

Answering some of the opinions given by Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans, Krafton on Monday said that at present, the company has no plan in terms of supporting the emulator version of the game.

"Unfortunately, in emulator version, it is expected to happen easier the illegal actions such as falsification, etc. compared to the mobile environment. So there is currently no plan in terms of supporting the emulator version. If there is any change upon the support of the emulator version, we will further inform you through another notice," the South Korean video game developer said.

Below are some of the major queries regarding BGMI that Krafton has answered:

  • Bonus Challenge: The game developer said it is internally reviewing about Bonus Challenge in BGMI and will further inform fans if it is confirmed.
  • BGMI Prime Subscription: This request is currently under review
  • Hindi Voice Pack: Currently under review
  • BP Shop: Currently under review
  • 30-day Room card: As of now, Krafton has no plan of adding a 30-day Room card to BGMI

"We will continue to inform and answer you about the major opinions on a regular basis. As always, we love to hear any suggestions which can help to make BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA better," Krafton added.

Krafton said that it will continue to improve the optimization of its game, adding that it is also looking out for various other ways to communicate more with BGMI fans.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa
4
Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Sing...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021