No plan in terms of supporting emulator version for BGMI: Krafton

Answering some of the opinions given by Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans, Krafton on Monday said that at present, the company has no plan in terms of supporting the emulator version of the game.

"Unfortunately, in emulator version, it is expected to happen easier the illegal actions such as falsification, etc. compared to the mobile environment. So there is currently no plan in terms of supporting the emulator version. If there is any change upon the support of the emulator version, we will further inform you through another notice," the South Korean video game developer said.

Below are some of the major queries regarding BGMI that Krafton has answered:

Bonus Challenge: The game developer said it is internally reviewing about Bonus Challenge in BGMI and will further inform fans if it is confirmed.

The game developer said it is internally reviewing about Bonus Challenge in BGMI and will further inform fans if it is confirmed. BGMI Prime Subscription : This request is currently under review

: This request is currently under review Hindi Voice Pack: Currently under review

Currently under review BP Shop : Currently under review

: Currently under review 30-day Room card: As of now, Krafton has no plan of adding a 30-day Room card to BGMI

"We will continue to inform and answer you about the major opinions on a regular basis. As always, we love to hear any suggestions which can help to make BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA better," Krafton added.

Krafton said that it will continue to improve the optimization of its game, adding that it is also looking out for various other ways to communicate more with BGMI fans.