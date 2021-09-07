Nokia and Infradata announce solution to connect 10 regional NorthC data centers

Nokia has partnered with Infradata, a leading independent provider of advanced cloud networking and managed services to the Dutch market, to deploy an integrated IP/optical data center interconnect solution that creates a single virtual data center in which data, applications, connections and cloud services are available to customers located in any of the 10 NorthC data centers in the Netherlands.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Finnish firm said that the high-speed Region Connect Ring will deliver the highest level of flexibility and scalability with the lowest latency and response times for cloud-based services and applications.

Nokia's integrated IP/optical solution, which integrates the high performance 7750 Service Routers with high capacity 1830 Photonic Service Switches and network automation, will let NorthC improve its customers' data center connectivity speed and reliability by offering Layer 2 IP/MPLS interconnection services between its data centers to meet their bandwidth, latency, and performance needs.

"Nokia's IP/optical data center interconnection and automation capabilities, together with Infradata's support services, will enable NorthC to quickly deliver the cloud connectivity its customers need to enable the digital transformation of their businesses," said Mark Vanderhaegen, Director of Webscale Accounts at Nokia.

NorthC has already deployed the Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) that provides an integrated and comprehensive solution that automates operations for fulfilment, optimization and assurance across multivendor networks. The software-defined network automation solution allows NorthC to improve response times and reduce service delivery times to hours rather than days.

Commenting on this development, Mario Hangjas, Senior Director Information Technology for NorthC, said, "Nokia and its partner Infradata have enabled us to implement the best solution for our Region Connect Ring. The digital transformation of the Netherlands economy and the growing role of regions within it means there is a growing demand for local data centers and for high speed, reliable connectivity between regions."