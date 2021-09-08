Left Menu

Updated: 08-09-2021 07:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 07:38 IST
Google rolls out September 2021 security update for Pixel devices
All supported Pixel devices running Android 11 including Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a series, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a are receiving the September security update.
Google is rolling out a new security update to Pixel devices for the month of September 2021. All supported Pixel devices running Android 11 including Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a series, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a are receiving the September security update.

The Android Security Bulletin for September 2021 Pixel update outlines several vulnerabilities, of which, the most severe is a critical security vulnerability in the Framework component that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to cause a permanent denial of service.

In the Media Framework section, the most severe vulnerability could enable a local malicious application to bypass operating system protections that isolate application data from other applications.

The most severe vulnerability in the System section could enable a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements in order to gain access to additional permissions.

You can view the full list of vulnerabilities here.

As always, the OTA is rolling out in phases depending on carrier and device and users will be notified once the update becomes available for the Pixel device.

Below are the build numbers for the Google Android Pixel security update for Sept 2021:

Build numbers:

Global
  • Pixel 3 (XL): RQ3A.210905.001
  • Pixel 3a (XL): RQ3A.210905.001
  • Pixel 4 (XL): RQ3A.210905.001
  • Pixel 4a: RQ3A.210905.001
  • Pixel 4a (5G): RQ3A.210905.001
  • Pixel 5: RQ3A.210905.001
North America
  • Pixel 5a: RD2A.210905.002
Japan
  • Pixel 5a: RD2A.210905.003

