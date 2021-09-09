Left Menu

Growatt sets up a joint laboratory with Texas Instruments for sustainable energy applications

Leveraging the cutting-edge semiconductor technologies of TI, Growatt will be able to accelerate the advancements of solar PV and energy storage technologies to help our communities to achieve their carbon-neutral goals. Supporting innovation for new infrastructure areas such as energy innovation in industrial systems is a key initiative for TI, said Ryan Wang, General Manager of TI Shenzhen Office.

PTI | Shenzhen | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:24 IST
Growatt sets up a joint laboratory with Texas Instruments for sustainable energy applications
  • Country:
  • China

Aiming to promote sustainable energy applications, Growatt, a global leading inverter supplier, has set up a joint laboratory with global semiconductor company Texas Instruments (TI) in the city of Shenzhen, China.

The joint laboratory aims to support Growatt to use TI's advanced semiconductor technologies and products to achieve an optimized photovoltaic (PV) energy storage solution. By leveraging TI's products and support, R&D engineers from Growatt plan to bring new upgrades and innovations in the energy efficiency, functional safety, and intelligent solutions of inverter applications.

For the newly established joint laboratory, TI will recommend products and solutions and provide development tools and resources to help facilitate research and development in sustainable energy applications.

''Establishing a joint lab with TI will enable us to develop intelligent, powerful, and reliable solar inverters and storage batteries that can reshape the future of energy,'' said David Ding, Growatt President, and CEO. ''Leveraging the cutting-edge semiconductor technologies of TI, Growatt will be able to accelerate the advancements of solar PV and energy storage technologies to help our communities to achieve their carbon-neutral goals.'' ''Supporting innovation for new infrastructure areas such as energy innovation in industrial systems is a key initiative for TI,'' said Ryan Wang, General Manager of TI Shenzhen Office. ''This collaboration can help accelerate designers' implementation of TI's innovative technology into new PV energy storage applications.'' With solar being an affordable source of energy generation, and battery storage cost continuously dropping, the establishment of a joint lab between Growatt and TI can help make clean energy technologies to the next level and deliver advanced, smart, and powerful energy solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021