TVS Motor launches Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal

TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has launched a new version of its bike Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal.

''The TVS Apache series has been a testament to our commitment to delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts across the globe.

“In line with this ethos, we are excited to introduce our new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle, which offers key segment-first features and technologies, which will further add to our philosophy of ensuring customer delight in Nepal,'' TVS Motor Company President – International Business R Dilip said in a statement.

The 197-cc bike comes with three ride modes -- Sport, Urban, and Rain.

