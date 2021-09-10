Left Menu

New Google Meet settings panel provides quick access to effects

You will see the 'Apply visual effects' button in the three-dot overflow menu next to the call end button.

Updated: 10-09-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 07:49 IST
New Google Meet settings panel provides quick access to effects
Image Credit: Google

Google has added a new settings panel in Meet that provides quick access to various effects such as background blur, background images and styles during calls. You will see the 'Apply visual effects' button in the three-dot overflow menu next to the call end button.

You can also select effects in the green room to see how they work before joining a call with others. Google Workspace admins can control whether users can change their backgrounds in Meet. When enabled by their admin, end-user can change or blur their background in a video meeting and also preview how they look and sound before a video call in the green room self-check.

The new settings panel in Google Meet is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains while the gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will begin on September 16. The new features will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

It is worth mentioning that the "Let users select custom images" option will be disabled by default for Education and Enterprise for Education domains, meaning users who join a Google Workspace for Education video call do not have the ability to select their own background images.

