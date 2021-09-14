Left Menu

Cyber arms dealer exploits new Apple iPhone software vulnerability; affects most versions - researchers

A cyber surveillance company based in Israel has developed a tool that can break into Apple iPhones with a never-before-seen technique used at least since February, internet security watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Monday. The discovery is important because of the critical nature of the vulnerability, which affects all versions of Apple's iOS, OSX, and watchOS, except for those updated on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 00:57 IST
Cyber arms dealer exploits new Apple iPhone software vulnerability; affects most versions - researchers

A cyber surveillance company based in Israel has developed a tool that can break into Apple iPhones with a never-before-seen technique used at least since February, internet security watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Monday.

The discovery is important because of the critical nature of the vulnerability, which affects all versions of Apple's iOS, OSX, and watchOS, except for those updated on Monday. The vulnerability exploited by the Israeli firm, named NSO Group, defeats security systems designed by Apple in recent years.

Apple said it fixed the vulnerability in Monday's software update, confirming Citizen Lab's finding. However, an Apple spokesperson declined to comment regarding whether the hacking technique came from NSO Group. Citizen Lab said it found the malware on the phone of an unnamed Saudi activist, which had been infected with spyware in February. It is unknown how many other users may have been infected.

The vulnerability comes from a flaw in how iMessage automatically renders images. IMessage has been repeatedly targeted by NSO, as well as other cyber arms dealers, prompting Apple to update its architecture. But that upgrade has not fully protected the system. “The security of devices is increasingly challenged by attackers,” said Citizen Lab researcher Bill Marczak.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency had no immediate comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global
4
WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021