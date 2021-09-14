Oracle misses quarterly revenue estimates
Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 01:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 01:38 IST
Enterprise software firm Oracle Corp missed Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday, hurt by competition in the cloud computing space.
Total revenue rose 4% to $9.73 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 31. Analysts were expecting revenue of $9.77 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement