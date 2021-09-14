China to push for a more 'civilized' internet with focus on content - Xinhua
China will step up efforts to promote the development of a "civilized" internet, by strengthening oversight over the likes of news websites and online platforms and encouraging them to promote socialist core values, state news agency Xinhua said.
The guidelines were published by the State Council on Tuesday, Xinhua said.
