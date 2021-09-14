Left Menu

China to push for a more 'civilized' internet with focus on content - Xinhua

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:31 IST
  • China

China will step up efforts to promote the development of a "civilized" internet, by strengthening oversight over the likes of news websites and online platforms and encouraging them to promote socialist core values, state news agency Xinhua said.

The guidelines were published by the State Council on Tuesday, Xinhua said.

