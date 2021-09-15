Xiaomi announces 11-inch Pad 5 tablet

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is returning to Android tablets with the 11-inch Pad 5 after a few years. As per The Verge, the smartphone company recently announced the Xiaomi Pad 5 after the last 8-inch Mi Pad 4, the company launched in 2018.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 which is launching in the company's European markets is an 11-inch tablet with a WQHD+ 120Hz display, quad speakers, 6GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 860 processor which is the new speed-bumped version of the 855, Qualcomm's flagship chip from 2019. The tab has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front.

As per The Verge, the new gadget looks like an iPad Pro. It has slim bezels and flat edges to the tablet-specific MIUI customizations like the apps dock. "The build isn't as solid, and the screen doesn't quite sit as flush with the chassis, but the inspiration is clear," as per The Verge. The gadget's screen and speaker quality are both good.

Xiaomi product marketing head Abi Go told The Verge that the company thinks of the Pad 5 as a "portable workstation" as well as an entertainment device, and there will be stylus and keyboard accessories in some markets. Reportedly, the cost for a 128GB version tablet would be Euro 349 (USD 413), or Euro 399 (USD 472) for 256GB.

Xiaomi has not announced a specific release date for the Pad 5, yet but has teased that the device's launch will vary by region, according to The Verge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)