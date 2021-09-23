MeitY organizes workshop on 'Connecting all Indian'

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) organized a workshop titled "Connecting all Indians", to make India one of the largest connected countries in the world. The workshop invited both public and private stakeholders including the largest internet service providers in the country – Jio, Airtel, officials from MeitY and the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, to discuss a roadmap to accelerate internet access in currently underserved and uncovered villages and towns of the country.

Keeping in view the vision of the Prime Minister, the world's largest fibre-based rural broadband connectivity project BharatNet was also reviewed during the workshop. The Workshop deliberated upon strategies to immediately cover left out geographies and regions/villages

The workshop was chaired by the Minister of State Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar who laid out the objectives of the present Government to connect all Indians with open safe & trusted and accountable internet. He said, "It is Prime Minister's vision through Digital India to empower all citizens with the power of the Internet and to simultaneously expand Digital economy and jobs."

This strategy workshop offered an open platform for both the public and private stakeholders to share their views on achieving universal internet coverage.

(With Inputs from PIB)