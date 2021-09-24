Left Menu

Fed's Mester says she is open minded on potential central bank digital currency

Reuters | New York | Updated: 24-09-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 19:50 IST
Fed's Mester says she is open minded on potential central bank digital currency
  • Country:
  • United States

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said she is open minded on the potential for having a U.S. central bank digital currency, adding that she wants policymakers to think through how the move could affect financial stability and the banking system.

"I'm actually at this point open minded," Mester said during an event organized by the Ohio Bankers League. A discussion paper on the topic due to be released soon by Fed will lay out the costs and benefits and invite the public to comment, Mester said, adding that it will be important to generate broad consensus from the public and the government before moving forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • U.S.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021