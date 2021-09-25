12 new games added to Nvidia GeForce Now library this week

The Nvidia GeForce Now has added 12 new games including Sable, Darwin Project, Miscreated, Sheltered 2 and The Escapists, among others to its library this week.

The Escapists is free to claim on the Epic Games Store between September 23-30. Below is the complete list of the new titles added this week:

Beyond Contact (Steam)

Beyond Contact is a fiercely formidable survival game, inspired by the art and style of pulp science-fiction comics, the moral dilemmas of contemporary science-fiction films, and the unforgiving gameplay of survival genre classics.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Epic Games Store)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-driven, action-adventure combining exploration with fast-paced combat. As Kena, players find and grow a team of charming spirit companions called the Rot, enhancing their abilities and creating new ways to manipulate the environment.

Sheltered 2 (Steam)

Sheltered 2 is a brutal survival management simulator set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. You are tasked with creating a leader and building up your faction whilst managing resources and tackling threats both natural and human. Everything from starvation and dehydration to radiation poisoning and enemy raids can prove fatal.

World War Z: Aftermath (Steam)

World War Z: Aftermath is the ultimate co-op zombie shooter where you will fight off hordes of ravenous zombies in intense story episodes across new zombie-ravaged locations around the world. Join up to three friends or play on your own with AI teammates.

Sable (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding. Explore the dunes on your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins and encounter other nomads as you unearth mysteries long forgotten and discover who she really is behind her mask.

The Escapists (Epic Games Store)

The Escapists provides players with the opportunity of experiencing a light-hearted insight into everyday prison life and your main objective is to escape by any means necessary.

Darwin Project (Steam)

Darwin Project takes place in a dystopian post-apocalyptic landscape in the Northern Canadian Rockies. It challenges 10 participants to survive the cold and fight to the death in a treacherous arena.

It's a unique take on battle royale with a Show Director to influence the match and Spectator Interactions to create a one-of-a-kind game show.

EVE Online (Epic Games Store)

EVE Online is a free-to-play community-driven space MMO where players can choose their own path from countless different options. Experience space exploration, immense PvP and PvE battles, mining, industry and a thriving player economy in an ever-expanding sandbox.

Gas Station Simulator (Steam)

Buy an abandoned gas station and restore it to its full glory. Renovate, upgrade and expand upon the offered services to keep up with your client's demands.

Miscreated (Steam)

Miscreated is a multiplayer online hardcore survival game set in a post-apocalyptic future. You must survive against horrific mutants, hostile animals, other desperate survivors and even the elements.

Professional Fishing (Steam)

Professional Fishing is a modern fishing game that will provide you with a lot of fun. Create your own fishing club and compete with others.

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (Steam)

Explore the ruins, dungeons, and islands in this post-apocalyptic world through the POV of eight protagonists in each chapter and explore the dungeons, towers, and islands to uncover the deadly sins of their past. Depending on how you die, you can even earn bonus upgrades for your next life cycle.