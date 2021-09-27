Left Menu

Xiaomi 11T Pro clears BIS certification; India launch imminent

While there is no official confirmation, earlier this month, tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter (@stufflistings) said that the Xiaomi 11T series' India launch is set for October 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 10:47 IST
Xiaomi 11T Pro clears BIS certification; India launch imminent
The Xiaomi 11T Pro, bearing the model number '2107113SI', has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. Image Credit: Xiaomi
  • Country:
  • India

The Xiaomi 11T Pro, bearing the model number '2107113SI', has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), suggesting that it will soon launch in India (Via). Recently, the Indian variant has also cleared the TUV Rheinland certification.

While there is no official confirmation, earlier this month, tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter (@stufflistings) said that the Xiaomi 11T series' India launch is set for October 2021.

The series - comprising of Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro - debuted globally on September 15, 2021.

Xiaomi 11T Pro: Specifications

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, the Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED flat DotDisplay with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and supports a peak brightness of 1000 nits and HDR10+.

The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology that is claimed to deliver a 100% charge in just 17 minutes.

Coming to the optics department, the Xiaomi 11T Pro features a triple rear camera module that houses a 108MP wide-angle camera with Dual Native ISO, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree FOV and a 5MP telemacro camera. For selfies and video chatting, there is a 16MP in-display camera with selfie night mode.

For biometric authentication, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Xiaomi 11T Pro runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS and the company has promised 3 generations of Android system upgrades as well as 4 years of security patches for the device.

(To be updated)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021