Xiaomi 11T Pro clears BIS certification; India launch imminent

The Xiaomi 11T Pro, bearing the model number '2107113SI', has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), suggesting that it will soon launch in India (Via). Recently, the Indian variant has also cleared the TUV Rheinland certification.

While there is no official confirmation, earlier this month, tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter (@stufflistings) said that the Xiaomi 11T series' India launch is set for October 2021.

The series - comprising of Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro - debuted globally on September 15, 2021.

Xiaomi 11T Pro: Specifications

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, the Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED flat DotDisplay with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and supports a peak brightness of 1000 nits and HDR10+.

The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology that is claimed to deliver a 100% charge in just 17 minutes.

Coming to the optics department, the Xiaomi 11T Pro features a triple rear camera module that houses a 108MP wide-angle camera with Dual Native ISO, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree FOV and a 5MP telemacro camera. For selfies and video chatting, there is a 16MP in-display camera with selfie night mode.

For biometric authentication, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Xiaomi 11T Pro runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS and the company has promised 3 generations of Android system upgrades as well as 4 years of security patches for the device.

