Samsung may be cancelling Galaxy S21 FE launch

South Korean tech giant Samsung has reportedly cancelled the launch of its Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. As per GSM Arena, Samsung was expected to bring the affordable flagship Galaxy S21 FE at the August Unpacked event, but it was eventually postponed to a standalone launch in October.

The latest reports from South Korea revealed that this is not happening either. The Korean manufacturer has cancelled the arrival entirely, citing impressive Galaxy Z Flip3 sales, as well as the chip shortage plaguing the smartphone business in 2021. Samsung had been preparing an Unpacked event for mid-October, but a company representative has confirmed it is not happening, and the team is reviewing whether the phone would hit the market at all.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is already selling well with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, the very same chipset the Galaxy S21 FE was expected to arrive with. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)