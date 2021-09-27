Left Menu

TAC Security Shifts to 4-Day Work Week

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:00 IST
TAC Security Shifts to 4-Day Work Week
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Cybersecurity company TAC Security is closing on Fridays for 7 months. If it makes workers more productive and happier, it will make the policy permanent Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India TAC Security India announced 4-Day work week giving the employees time to rejuvenate and ensure better productivity. The company has taken the step to adapt to the "Future of Work". The company has decided to focus on empowering employees to have a healthy work-life balance and a happier workforce in return.

Company's internal survey showed 80% of the team willing to work 4 days a week for longer hours while getting a longer weekend to focus on their personal commitments and growth. A lot of employees signed up for various courses and activities after the announcement, reinstalling the organizations faith in their decision and results.

"It's all about keeping standards of execution high, while still putting the team's health and well-being first, we are team of young people and young company we can experiment anything possible to ease the team members work life balance. We recognize that it's important for our leaders to set an example for the rest of their teams by walking the talk," says Trishneet Arora, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, TAC Security.

The company will work on having a completely automated process to ensure maximum productivity in the stipulate time, this will also ensure that the employees do not reach out to colleagues outside the work hours letting everyone have the complete detox time.

The company is also going to reimagine its global work days' policy to fit the "Future of Work" and have various added benefits that extend outside the office. These include offering experts in every field to the employees helping them ease their load, Off-sites, and global relocation benefit to name a few.

"We're all creatures of habit and have gotten accustomed to the five-day workweek as the norm when it comes to working, so I recognize that the challenge is it'll take some time for us to get this new and innovative way of working just right." But, he says, he's confident that it will work, says HR Manager, TAC Security.

About TAC Security TAC Security headquartered in San Francisco is a global leader in Vulnerability Management that protect Fortune 500 companies, leading enterprises and governments, around the world. TAC Security manages 5 + Million vulnerabilities through its Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Vulnerability Management Platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021