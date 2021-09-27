TAC Security Shifts to 4-Day Work Week

Cybersecurity company TAC Security is closing on Fridays for 7 months. If it makes workers more productive and happier, it will make the policy permanent Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India TAC Security India announced 4-Day work week giving the employees time to rejuvenate and ensure better productivity. The company has taken the step to adapt to the "Future of Work". The company has decided to focus on empowering employees to have a healthy work-life balance and a happier workforce in return.

Company's internal survey showed 80% of the team willing to work 4 days a week for longer hours while getting a longer weekend to focus on their personal commitments and growth. A lot of employees signed up for various courses and activities after the announcement, reinstalling the organizations faith in their decision and results.

"It's all about keeping standards of execution high, while still putting the team's health and well-being first, we are team of young people and young company we can experiment anything possible to ease the team members work life balance. We recognize that it's important for our leaders to set an example for the rest of their teams by walking the talk," says Trishneet Arora, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, TAC Security.

The company will work on having a completely automated process to ensure maximum productivity in the stipulate time, this will also ensure that the employees do not reach out to colleagues outside the work hours letting everyone have the complete detox time.

The company is also going to reimagine its global work days' policy to fit the "Future of Work" and have various added benefits that extend outside the office. These include offering experts in every field to the employees helping them ease their load, Off-sites, and global relocation benefit to name a few.

"We're all creatures of habit and have gotten accustomed to the five-day workweek as the norm when it comes to working, so I recognize that the challenge is it'll take some time for us to get this new and innovative way of working just right." But, he says, he's confident that it will work, says HR Manager, TAC Security.

About TAC Security TAC Security headquartered in San Francisco is a global leader in Vulnerability Management that protect Fortune 500 companies, leading enterprises and governments, around the world. TAC Security manages 5 + Million vulnerabilities through its Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Vulnerability Management Platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)