Left Menu

EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns

Senior U.S. and European Union officials aim to discuss semiconductor shortages, artificial intelligence and tech competition issues at the inaugural meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) on Wednesday. The TTC meeting had been in doubt last week because of French anger over Australia's scrapping of a $40 billion submarine contract and decision to opt instead for a deal with the United States and Britain to buy nuclear-powered vessels.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 14:17 IST
EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union governments committed to a joint EU-U.S. declaration on technology cooperation on Wednesday, just in time for a key transatlantic meeting, after France threatened to block it unless it was watered down, EU diplomats said. Senior U.S. and European Union officials aim to discuss semiconductor shortages, artificial intelligence and tech competition issues at the inaugural meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) on Wednesday.

The TTC meeting had been in doubt last week because of French anger over Australia's scrapping of a $40 billion submarine contract and decision to opt instead for a deal with the United States and Britain to buy nuclear-powered vessels. EU diplomats said France wanted to strike out a reference to a second meeting in spring 2022, when the French presidential election will take place.

It also sought to soften language on a proposed semiconductor supply chain partnership that said the EU and the United States were mutually dependent, the diplomats said. After talks until late on Tuesday, reference to the second meeting was struck and the semiconductor passage was adjusted to highlight short-term, rather than long-term, supply dependency.

The revised text was cleared on Wednesday at a meeting of EU ministers on competitiveness of the EU market. Diplomats said French reservations were less related to the submarine dispute and more to France's stronger belief in EU autonomy.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will host European Commission vice presidents Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager in a forum in Pittsburgh also designed to set tech standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021