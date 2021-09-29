Microsoft launches #BuildFor2030 Hackathon, invites partners to build for impact

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the launch of the #BuildFor2030 Hackathon that seeks to drive transformative solutions and services into development to further the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The #BuildFor2030 Hackathon invites Microsoft's global partners to innovate and solve for meaningful challenges aligned with the following themes:

Gender equality : Enable technology that creates equal participation, equitable economic access and opportunities at all levels in work and life for women and girls.

: Enable technology that creates equal participation, equitable economic access and opportunities at all levels in work and life for women and girls. Climate action and sustainability : Build new solutions to help customers and industries across the globe transition to a net-zero carbon future.

: Build new solutions to help customers and industries across the globe transition to a net-zero carbon future. Digital inclusion and accessibility : Create accessible technology devices and applications with inclusive design for more than 1 billion people living with disabilities.

: Create accessible technology devices and applications with inclusive design for more than 1 billion people living with disabilities. Enabling the nonprofit sector : Develop solutions to enable the nonprofit sector to achieve scalable and measurable mission impact.

: Develop solutions to enable the nonprofit sector to achieve scalable and measurable mission impact. Empowering communities: Reimagine solutions that strengthen our institutions, build resilient infrastructure and create equitable access to health, education and social services.

As per the official page, successful entrants will need to demonstrate how their solution, leveraging Microsoft technologies, helps to make a positive social, environmental or community impact, in the context of addressing real-world needs and challenges faced by intended customers, users, or beneficiaries.

Winners will be announced in January 2022 and they will get cash prizes, technical and go-to-market benefits and more to further develop their solutions and bring them to market.

"Open to all partners around the world, the #BuildFor2030 Hackathon seeks to increase our collective understanding of the SDGs and help us innovate and unlock new industry solutions and inclusive market opportunity," Microsoft said.

Microsoft partners may submit entries through 15 November 2021. For more information, head over to the official registration/participation page.