Rajasthan Royals post 149/9 against RCB

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 21:29 IST
Representative image
Sent in to bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 149 for nine against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Evin Lewis top-scored with a 37-ball 58 while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 31.

For RCB, Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/34.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 149 for 9 in 20 overs (Evin Lewis 58, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31; Harshal Patel 3/34, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/18, Shahbaz Ahmed 2/10).

