Rajasthan Royals post 149/9 against RCB

Sent in to bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 149 for nine against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Evin Lewis top-scored with a 37-ball 58 while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 31.

For RCB, Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/34.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 149 for 9 in 20 overs (Evin Lewis 58, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31; Harshal Patel 3/34, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/18, Shahbaz Ahmed 2/10).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)