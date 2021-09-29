Left Menu

Microsoft commences testing for xCloud integration on Xbox consoles

American tech giant Microsoft has now started to test its Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) integration with Xbox consoles.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:14 IST
Microsoft commences testing for xCloud integration on Xbox consoles
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Microsoft has now started to test its Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) integration with Xbox consoles. According to The Verge, some Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings will be able to access the xCloud integration, a feature that lets users click play on an Xbox Game Pass game and stream it immediately.

This new xCloud integration will allow Xbox owners to try games before they fully download them and potentially demo or try before they buy in the future. More than 100 Xbox Game Pass titles will be available as part of this initial xCloud integration, and Xbox players can even jump into multiplayer games as soon as friends send an invite.

Games that are compatible with the xCloud integration will appear with a cloud symbol next to them, indicating you can stream them instantly. Microsoft will support 1080p 60fps streams of games through this integration, just like the regular web streams of Xbox Cloud Gaming. This feature isn't being positioned as streaming for 4K TVs and more of a try before you download bonus.

Microsoft has started testing with a "random subset of Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Insiders", and the company will expand to other testers over time. As per The Verge, Microsoft has promised xCloud integration will appear on all Xbox consoles by the end of the year, which will mean the Xbox One will be able to eventually stream Xbox Series S / X exclusive games like 'Microsoft Flight Simulator' and 'The Medium'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021