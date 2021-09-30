Left Menu

Samsung develops comprehensive VoNR solution for 5G voice call service

While the current 5G network approach switches into a 4G network when making voice calls, the VoNR technology supports both voice call and data service using the 5G network, eliminating the need to switch between networks whilst providing faster call connection times and a higher chance of maintaining the connection in voice calls.

Samsung on Thursday announced the development of a comprehensive VoNR (Voice over New Radio) solution for 5G voice call service. The solution includes key technologies such as an IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), Quality of Service (QoS), and handover and is available for global mobile device manufacturers and network providers.

While the current 5G network approach switches into a 4G network when making voice calls, the VoNR technology supports both voice call and data service using the 5G network, eliminating the need to switch between networks whilst providing faster call connection times and a higher chance of maintaining the connection in voice calls.

With VoNR, users can also enjoy true 5G speeds when streaming high-quality videos or games even while staying on a call.

According to Samsung, IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), the key technology for VoNR, enables all multimedia services such as audio, video, and extensive data services – within a single IP network. Samsung's 5G New Radio communication protocol stack for the IMS used in 4G voice calls (VoLTE) is designed for stable compatibility with VoNR services as well.

Secondly, the Quality of Service (QoS) developed by Samsung provides stable support for 5G VoNR. It analyzes the flow of data using the network and determines the priority of services in real-time. Additionally, Samsung's protocol stack enhances the quality of VoNR by placing the highest priority on voice calls anytime, anywhere.

Samsung said it is currently providing its 5G VoNR-integrated solution to global mobile device manufacturers while conducting focused localization and automation tests for VoNR deployment with global network companies.

With a surge in the number of 5G smartphone users, there is a higher demand for various 5G technologies and services. We will continue to deliver next-generation mobile communication technologies, including VoNR service support, that will bring users together, faster.

Jonghan Kim, Vice President of System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics.

