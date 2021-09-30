Facebook faces threat of huge fine in Russia over banned content -report
Russia may seek to fine social media giant Facebook up to 10% of its annual turnover in the country for a repeated failure to delete content which Moscow deems illegal, the Vedomosti daily reported on Thursday. Reuters could not immediately verify that estimate independently. ($1 = 72.5975 roubles)
State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said Facebook's repeated violations could see it fined 5% or 10% of its annual Russian turnover, Vedomosti reported.
The newspaper cited experts who estimated Facebook's annual Russian turnover at around 12 billion roubles ($165 million). Reuters could not immediately verify that estimate independently. ($1 = 72.5975 roubles)
