Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the release of the Windows 11 KB5006674 cumulative update which brings the build number to 22000.258. With this release, the company has resolved known compatibility issues which may lead to degraded network performance.

Here are the release notes for the first post-launch Windows 11 KB5006674 update:

Highlights

Updates security for your Windows operating system.

Improvements and fixes

Addresses known compatibility issues between some Intel "Killer" and "SmartByte" networking software and Windows 11 (original release). Devices with the affected software might drop User Datagram Protocol (UDP) packets under certain conditions. This creates performance and other issues for protocols based on UDP. For example, some websites might load slower than others on the affected devices, which might cause videos to stream slower in certain resolutions. VPN solutions based on UDP might also be slower.

The update also includes quality improvements to the Windows 11 servicing stack.

Windows 11 servicing stack update - 22000.190

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Microsoft said that there are no known issues in the Windows 11 KB5006674 update.