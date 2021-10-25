Left Menu

Redmi Watch 2 color options, price leak via retailer listing

According to the listing, the Redmi Watch 2 will be offered in three color options - Elegant Black, Space Blue and Ivory. The smartwatch will be priced at CNY399 (approx. Rs 4,700) in China.

Image Credit: Twitter (@stufflistings)
Redmi will be unveiling its latest smartwatch, the Redmi Watch 2, in China on Thursday, October 28 along with the Redmi Note 11 series. Ahead of the official launch, the pricing and color options of the smartwatch have been leaked online via Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (via tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter).

Redmi Watch 2: Specifications

The Redmi Watch 2 is confirmed to feature a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with a larger screen-to-body ratio compared to its predecessor. The watch will come with a 5ATM water-resistant rating and improved battery life.

The new smartwatch model will pack a number of health and fitness tracking features including sleep and health monitoring. The watch is also expected to come with a SpO2 sensor for monitoring the blood oxygen level and a built-in GPS for accurate tracking.

(To be updated)

