TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

Australian teleco TPG Telecom has become the first network operator in the Asia Pacific region to deploy a live 5G femtocell. The solution leverages Nokia's unique modular 4G/5G Smart Node to allow operators to provide their customers with superior indoor 4G and 5G coverage from a dedicated femtocell.

The Aussie operator will roll out Nokia's Smart Node solution to selected enterprise customers in the coming months.

"We're excited about the possibilities this product provides for our business customers in particular. Nokia Smart Node is a simple, cost-effective and seamless 'plug and play' solution to provide indoor 5G coverage for small and medium businesses and corporate branch offices," said Jonathan Rutherford, Group Executive, Enterprise and Government at TPG Telecom.

In a press release on Tuesday, Nokia said that its unique modular Smart Node solution provides superior coverage and can be easily scaled from single to multiple units to meet the customer's indoor coverage requirements.

Nokia Smart Node is future-proof and supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G deployments. The solution delivers high-quality coverage, low latency and reliability for the demanding use cases expected by TPG Telecom's enterprise customers.

The self-deployable, plug-and-play radio units keep deployment and optimization costs to a minimum. The indoor solution can be mounted on a wall, ceiling or desktop.

Commenting on this development, Rob Joyce, Chief Technology Officer of Australia and New Zealand at Nokia, said, "This new addition to Nokia's award-winning and industry-leading small cells portfolio helps operators like TPG Telecom deliver targeted 5G coverage and capacity to their key customers. The Smart Node simply plugs into a customer's existing broadband connection and that's it – superior 5G coverage indoors, it couldn't be simpler."