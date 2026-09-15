Romania Secures €630 Million to Modernise Brașov–Sighișoara railway

Rail journeys through central Romania are set for a major upgrade after the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a €630 million financing agreement to modernise the Brașov–Sighișoara railway. The investment will help improve 113 kilometres of double-track, electrified railway, giving passengers more reliable journeys and businesses greater capacity to move goods by train. With a total estimated cost of €2.25 billion, the project brings together EIB financing, European Union funds and a contribution from the Romanian State.

Faster Trains and More Room for Freight

The upgraded line will allow passenger trains to reach speeds of up to 160 km/h and freight trains to travel at up to 120 km/h, increasing the route's capacity and improving travel times and safety. Around four million passengers and six million tonnes of freight are expected to use the railway, making the investment significant for both everyday travel and commercial transport. The improvements will accommodate longer and heavier freight trains, giving businesses more room to move goods along a route that connects central Romania with the wider rail network.

For passengers, the changes extend beyond faster trains to the stations and stops where journeys begin and end. Improvements will make these facilities more accessible, including for people with disabilities and reduced mobility, helping remove barriers that can make rail travel difficult. The line will receive the European Rail Traffic Management System, a shared European system that supports safer train operations and helps rail networks work together across national borders.

A Stronger Link Between Romania and European Markets

The Brașov–Sighișoara railway forms part of two major European transport corridors, the Rhine–Danube and the Baltic Sea–Black Sea–Aegean Sea routes within the Trans-European Transport Network, known as TEN-T. Upgrading this section will remove a bottleneck on those routes and strengthen Romania's connections with the broader European railway system. For businesses that depend on dependable transport links, the investment offers the prospect of more effective freight movement and better access to European markets.

EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris described the project as an investment in people, connectivity and Romania's future, highlighting its potential to improve passenger travel and create additional freight capacity. Romania's Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare linked the railway upgrade to the country's economic prospects, explaining that better infrastructure helps create conditions for business investment, regional development and wider economic opportunities. The project reflects cooperation between Romania and its European partners to deliver infrastructure intended to support growth and competitiveness for years to come.

Making Rail a More Practical Choice

A faster, more reliable railway could encourage more passengers and businesses to choose trains over road transport, helping reduce congestion, road accidents, noise, pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Better connections through central Romania will improve mobility and accessibility, supporting communities and strengthening links between regions. The value of the investment will depend on delivering a service that people and freight operators can rely on for their transport needs.

EIB support includes advisory assistance to help Romanian authorities prepare and implement the investment, alongside the financing agreement. This work supports the delivery of a major infrastructure project whose benefits reach beyond the tracks, from more accessible stations and dependable journeys to stronger transport connections for the wider economy.