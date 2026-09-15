UNICEF Calls for Urgent Care as Nepal’s Children Face Flood Trauma

Thousands of children caught in Nepal's devastating floods are facing fear, grief and uncertainty after losing loved ones, homes and the familiar routines that helped them feel safe. UNICEF estimates that 17,000 children need mental health and psychosocial support, with 541 unaccompanied and separated children facing heightened risks that demand urgent protection and sustained care.

The disaster has disrupted far more than children's education and living conditions, leaving many displaced from their communities or waiting for news of missing relatives. UNICEF is calling for greater investment in mental health and child protection services so that emotional recovery receives attention alongside humanitarian supplies and repairs to essential infrastructure.

A School Day Turned Into Fear and Loss

The floods struck during the school day, abruptly breaking children's sense of security and exposing many to distressing scenes, according to UNICEF Representative to Nepal Alice Akunga. Some children are struggling with anxiety and grief so intense that they cannot speak about what happened, making patient access and supportive care an essential part of the response.

Akunga described the deep emotional scars the disaster has left on families, stressing that children need help to process their experiences and feel secure again. Dr. Shitanshu Dhakal, Medical Officer at Trishuli Hospital in Nuwakot and a former UNICEF Youth Advocate for mental health, warned that fear can persist after the immediate danger has passed, calling for psychological first aid and continued support that places children at the centre of recovery efforts.

Reuniting Families and Protecting Children at Risk

For children separated from their families, recovery also depends on finding trusted caregivers and receiving protection from further harm. UNICEF is working with government authorities and partners on family tracing and reunification, with 18 unaccompanied and separated children reunited with their families so far and alternative family-based care being arranged for children who have lost both parents.

Community-based protection monitoring teams have been established along important transit and displacement routes to identify vulnerable children, connect them with services and help prevent trafficking, exploitation and further family separation. Children experiencing serious emotional difficulties can face additional protection risks because isolation, stigma, reduced ability to cope and limited access to assistance may make it harder for them to seek or receive help.

Safe Spaces Give Children Room to Recover

Eighteen Child-Friendly Spaces, including 13 supported by UNICEF, are offering children safe places to play, learn and begin rebuilding familiar routines. Psychologists, counsellors and frontline workers are supporting these efforts across displacement sites and affected communities, with UNICEF and its partners expanding psychological first aid and counselling services.

UNICEF describes mental health and psychosocial support as a lifesaving part of the emergency response, helping children manage distress, reduce anxiety and regain a sense of safety. Early support also helps workers recognise children experiencing severe distress and refer them to specialised services, ensuring that those who need more intensive care can be connected with appropriate assistance.

Children's recovery will require sustained support beyond the immediate emergency, including protection services, stable caregiving and opportunities to learn and play in safety. UNICEF's appeal for increased investment reflects the needs of families trying to rebuild their lives as children cope with loss, separation and experiences that have deeply unsettled their sense of security.