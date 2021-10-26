New Encyclopedia in Gaming Industry 'Let Me Analyze'

INDORE, India, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let Me Analyze is the newest online platform referred to as a new encyclopedia of Online Gaming where the sole aim is to promote safe gaming and make a perception that online gaming with real money is a way of adult entertainment and people should not take it as a career option to earn money & one should do it with responsibility and at a safe environment only.

Speaking about the online platform, Prateek Shrivas, co-founder of Let Me Analyze says that this platform provides complete knowledge and guidance about different games and sites where one can sign up to play and receive bonuses, welcome offers, free spins for slots, and many more. The team thoroughly reviews the apps and sites themselves before recommending them on their platform to maintain authenticity and trust for the users as this industry involves the potential of financial risks.

Ashish Sengar, co-founder of Let Me Analyze said that this is a trusted online platform that reviews online casinos and games before recommending them to the users. He continued, ''This platform is a perfect solution for online gaming that involves real money and helps the players to experience online gaming strategically and safely. The main purpose of this is to provide detailed information about gaming sites with the most advanced security and the latest updates about the best sites available for the users. Our prime objective is to create a trustworthy and safe experience for the users in the gaming market.'' Sports Speculation is a popular term in India especially because of the craze for cricket amongst Indians. The T20 World Cup is a cricket festival in India where everyone is highly involved and has taken the industry to new heights like never before. Indians are involved in many sports where they play on the outcomes of the events and matches with real money.

The segment of the sports gaming industry which involves real money is getting big and according to a report by Market Watch, the industry is expected to reach a value of more than USD 59.53 billion with a CAGR of 13.6 per cent by 2026.

Sports gaming platforms like Dream 11, 22Bet, Betway, My11Circle, Parimatch are offering bonuses and cash prizes worth crores due to which more and more Indians are driving interest towards such platforms. These platforms will see a huge engagement with the growing interest of Indians in sports matches speculation.

According to a business intelligence platform, Dream11 saw its revenue increase by over 2.5 times to Rs 2,070.4 crore in FY20 from Rs 775.5 crore in FY19. These figures raise the expectation for the T20 world cup and it is expected that the sports gaming platforms will generate high revenue and people playing on such platforms will also enjoy bonuses with real money.

With the positives, there are also a few drawbacks in the online gaming industry that people face like Safety, Withdrawal procedures, fraud and unlicensed sites, no customer support, limited games options, low privacy settings, and many more. These features are a crucial part of one's gaming journey and to overcome these problems, the online platform 'Let Me Analyze' resolves such issues by analyzing the online sites through experts to provide a safe gaming experience. About Let Me Analyze Let Me Analyze (www.letmeanalyze.com) is a one-stop online solution to guide you to the gaming journey with a clear and easy path through safe and trusted recommendations. Our prime motive is to promote safe and responsible gaming amongst players where they consider online gaming as an entertainment source and not a career option. Our dedicated team is always available to guide the players through the process of online gaming and sports speculations by providing them with valuable information and tips or tricks about the game. The in-depth knowledge and reviews cater for the queries of the players and the whole process is legal, safe, and secure which brings out the best results.

