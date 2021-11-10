Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft has released the KB5007186 cumulative update for Windows 10, version 21H1, 20H2, and 2004 that bumps up their OS builds to 19043.1348, 19042.1348, and 19041.1348, respectively.

The latest security update includes the following improvements and fixes:

Addresses an issue in which certain apps might have unexpected results when rendering some user interface elements or when drawing within the app. You might encounter this issue with apps that use GDI+ and set a zero (0) width pen object on displays with high dots per inch (DPI) or resolution, or if the app is using scaling.

Apart from this, the Windows 10 KB5007186 cumulative update also includes some known issues.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also released the Windows 11 KB5007215 update which upgrades the OS build number to 22000.318. This update addresses an L3 Cache issue where some devices with AMD Ryzen processors experienced application performance issues as well as an issue where the lock screen may appear when using slideshow as a lock screen.

Other issues addressed in the November 2021 update include:

An issue where Search was not always appearing on secondary monitors.

An issue that prevents the Start menu from working and prevents you from seeing the updated taskbar after upgrading to Windows 11 original release.

The support page highlights the following improvements and fixes in the latest update:

Updates security for your Windows operating system.

Further, the latest update makes quality improvements to the Windows 11 servicing stack, the component that installs Windows updates. Microsoft says it is not currently aware of any issues with the Windows 11 KB5007215 update.